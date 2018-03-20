Plastics company to expand in Lynchburg, creating 34 jobs

Take a look at top 20 best-paying companies for interns from lowest to highest, as compiled by Glassdoor, a jobs-posting website.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A plastics company is investing $9.2 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Lynchburg, which will create 34 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Tessy Plastics is planning to expand to accommodate a new product line.

The company has not announced when it would start hiring, or what the pay rate would be.

Serving the industry leaders in the medical, automotive, aerospace, military, and consumer products markets, Tessy specializes in injection mold building, with the capability to design and build multiple cavity injection molds, injection mold repair, injection mold engineering changes, and injection mold maintenance services.

Northam approved a $200,000 Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City with the project.

Tessy Plastics is eligible to receive additional grants and state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and will also be eligible to receive Sales and Use Tax Exemptions on manufacturing equipment.

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.



