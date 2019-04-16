Pocket park coming to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A new pocket park is popping up in Downtown Lynchburg.

In an effort to create new green space in the hill city, the Downtown Lynchburg Association is building a pocket park on 11th and Church streets.

The park will have built-in benches for people to sit on, a flower bed and a sail shade that will cover 50 square-feet of space.

"It actually part of the master plan that was adopted earlier this year to have more green space throughout downtown. This is just the first of many steps to make that happen," Ashley Kershner, the association's executive director, said.

Donations came from a local charity foundation. The groups hope to open it to the public in May.

