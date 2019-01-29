Police ask for help identifying suspects in credit card skimmer scam

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police need your help identifying credit card fraud suspects.

The police department is investigating a number of reports of fraud. The victims all had their banking information used when they still had their credit and debit cards in their possession.

Each victim either has a bank account at a credit union in Madison Heights or has used the ATM at that location. Police believe someone placed a skimmer in a credit union ATM.

On December 27, there were multiple transactions at local businesses and banks that police believe were fraudulent.

If you recognize someone in the above photos, you're asked to contact police.

