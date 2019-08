AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police have identified the driver of a tractor-trailer who died after his vehicle ran off the right side of the Route 29 Bypass and struck a guardrail on Aug. 1.

According to police, Ernest Andrews, 70, of New Bern, North Carolina, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.