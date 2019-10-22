Police investigating threat of shooting at Lynchburg high schools, increasing security presence

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police say they are aware of a threat circulating throughout the community of a potential shooting at a Lynchburg city high school.

Police say they are investigating the threat to determine its credibility.

There will be increased security at both Lynchburg city high schools on Tuesday, according to Lynchburg police.

Anyone with specific information about this threat or those who might be involved is asked to contact Detective H. Blomquist at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

