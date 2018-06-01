Police: Lynchburg man arrested after running from officers, throwing stolen gun

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police have arrested a man after responding to a shots fired call Thursday night.

Officers responded to the call from the 400 block of Walnut Street just before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, officers say they saw a man run behind one of the houses and throw a handgun. Officers arrested him without incident and were able to find the gun, which turned out to be stolen.

Sammie Lee Jones III, 33, of Lynchburg, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jones is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

