Police say Lynchburg man exploited a 63-year-old man for more than $60,000, faces 15 charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 57-year-old man faces 15 counts of embezzlement after police received a report about a possible case of financial exploitation happening in Lynchburg, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Leighton Stacy Dodd, of Lynchburg, without incident at his home and took him to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Dodd exploited another Lynchburg man, 63, taking more than $60,000 from him, according to police.

Authorities received the report about Dodd's alleged actions from Adult Protective Services on June 13.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Tucker at 434-455-6116 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

