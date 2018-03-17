Police Search for a suspect involved in a hit and run

LYNCHBURG - Police in Lynchburg are searching for a suspect in a hit and run that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers say the crash happened around 10 this morning near the Speedway on Campbell Avenue.

The suspect left the gas station and turned left onto Campbell Avenue, heading towards Florida Avenue.

The victim, 72 year old Fred Donovan was trying to cross the road, when he was hit. Police say he rolled onto the hood of the car, before being thrown off the vehicle into the street.

Officers say the driver then backed up, and drove around the victim, heading in the direction of Route 460.

Donovan, who sustained serious injuries in the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was driving a white, or silver, Oldsmobile Alero with Virginia tags.

If you have any information, contact police at 434-455-6047 or 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.