Police searching for 3 convicted sex offenders last known living in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are asking for help finding three individuals who are wanted for failing to re-register as convicted sex offenders.

All three were last registered as living within Amherst County.

Danny Ray Campbell

Convicted of rape in 1989 and failing to register as a violent sex offender in 2003

60 years old

5 feet, 11 inches tall

Weighs about 240 pounds

Currently registered as living on West Perch Road, but authorities have not been able to contact him there in several months.

Elizabeth Jane Gilbert

Convicted of forcible sodomy in 1997 and failing to register as a violent sex offender in 2002

54 years old

5 feet, 3 inches tall

Weighs about 220 pounds

Previously registered as living on Johns Creek Road, but has not lived there in several months.

She also has ties to the Portsmouth and Virginia Beach areas.

Steven Howard Trent

Convicted in 2016 of aggravated sexual battery

61 years old

5 feet, 8 inches

Weighs about 230 pounds

Previously registered as living at a South Coolwell Road address, but is no longer living there.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these wanted sex offenders is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

