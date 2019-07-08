Police searching for 3 convicted sex offenders last known living in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are asking for help finding three individuals who are wanted for failing to re-register as convicted sex offenders.
All three were last registered as living within Amherst County.
Danny Ray Campbell
- Convicted of rape in 1989 and failing to register as a violent sex offender in 2003
- 60 years old
- 5 feet, 11 inches tall
- Weighs about 240 pounds
- Currently registered as living on West Perch Road, but authorities have not been able to contact him there in several months.
Elizabeth Jane Gilbert
- Convicted of forcible sodomy in 1997 and failing to register as a violent sex offender in 2002
- 54 years old
- 5 feet, 3 inches tall
- Weighs about 220 pounds
- Previously registered as living on Johns Creek Road, but has not lived there in several months.
- She also has ties to the Portsmouth and Virginia Beach areas.
Steven Howard Trent
- Convicted in 2016 of aggravated sexual battery
- 61 years old
- 5 feet, 8 inches
- Weighs about 230 pounds
- Previously registered as living at a South Coolwell Road address, but is no longer living there.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these wanted sex offenders is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.
