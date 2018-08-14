Police searching for Lynchburg Best Buy thieves

Police say these are the men who stole from Best Buy on July 31, 2018.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are looking for two men who they say stole from Best Buy last month.

On July 31, 2018, officers say the two were seen on surveillance footage actively tampering with the security devices on multiple electronics products.

The two then left the store with an item or items without paying.

Anyone who can identify one or both of these men is asked to please contact Officer B. Anderson at 434-455-6060 ext. 608.

You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

