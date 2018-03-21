Police searching for Lynchburg man after 72-year-old hospitalized in hit-and-run crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police have filed charges against a 32-year-old Lynchburg man after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

The Lynchburg Police Department obtained warrants for Stanford Hailey in connection with the hit-and-run that happened in the 3700 block of Campbell Avenue on Saturday morning and led to the hospitalization of 72-year-old Fred Donovan.

More Headlines

Hailey is charged with felony hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving with a revoked license.

He is currently wanted on the above charges and may possibly be driving a silver Oldsmobile Alero.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6041.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.