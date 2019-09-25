Police searching for man that robbed Lynchburg business at gunpoint

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man that robbed a Lynchburg business at gunpoint.

According to police, a man went into Oakley Market around 11:37 p.m. Thursday with a gun and demanded money.

He reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away from the store.

Surveillance footage shows him wearing an orange face covering, a black hoodie, grey beanie and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

