'Princess for a Day' program comes to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the first time, an empowerment program for more than 90 girls in Maryland is expanding to Lynchburg.

“Princess for a Day” targets girls aged 3 to 15.

For weeks, young girls will be reminded of how beautiful they are and learn about etiquette, poise and walking.

Organizers will be signing girls up for the program Saturday at noon at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Lynchburg.

“So each month leading up until October we’ll be here teaching and preparing and the whole culmination is to get them geared up and ready to be able to walk that red carpet and to be crowned as a princess for a day,” Coressa Williams, executive director, said.

Princess for a Day is also in Charlottesville and the Hampton Roads area.

