Proceeds from local musician's original song about Ocracoke Island to benefit hurricane relief

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg musician is combining his love for music and the island of Ocracoke for a greater cause -- helping people get back on their feet after Hurricane Dorian.

The storm brought historic flooding to the area, destroying much of the island.

Jamie Trent's original song, "Destination Ocracoke," just became available on Amazon Music and iTunes.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Outer Banks Community Foundation's disaster relief fund.

"If they could listen to a line of it, two lines of it and it takes them back to the days before Dorian hit and sort of gets them thinking about the days ahead, then that's all I hope to accomplish," Trent said.

"Destination Ocracoke" is currently No. 3 in Amazon Music's country bestsellers.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.