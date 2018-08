LYNCHBURG, Va. - People across the country, and here in our area, are remembering the brave men and women who were hurt or lost their lives serving our country.

Dozens attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Monument Terrace in Lynchburg in honor of Purple Heart Day.

Banners and flags showing the names of 276 service members were also on display.

Liberty University is also honoring the day by lighting its Freedom Tower in purple.

