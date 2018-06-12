Rabid cat attacks man, dog, puppy in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say a rabid feral cat was captured after an attack Friday.

Animal Control responded Friday to the area of the 2000 block of Langhorne Road on reports of an animal attack.

Animal Control was advised that a man was leaving his house when a feral cat attacked his leg and boots without provocation.

The cat then attacked a dog, causing a bite wound under its eye. It also attacked a puppy, leaving it with scratch wounds.

Authorities said the cat displayed neurological symptoms believed to be indicative of rabies.

The cat was captured without incident and transported to be tested for rabies, which turned out positive Tuesday.

After further investigation, there were several other animals possibly infected due to communal feeding.

These animals included both feral animals and family pets.

The case is still ongoing.

If you see an animal displaying any symptoms listed below, please call 911 or 434-847-1602 immediately.

