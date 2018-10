CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Twenty new jobs are coming to Campbell County.

Rage Plastics is spending over $2.05 million to expand its Altavista location.

Rage Plastics has increased its production at the Altavista operation over 250 percent in the last six years, according to Dan Saliaris, vice president of operations.

The company hasn't announced yet when it will start hiring for these positions, or how much they will pay.



