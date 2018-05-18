LYNCHBURG, Va. - Rain or shine, Liberty University is ready for graduation on Saturday. Even with the predicted rain, school officials have not announced any changes. They still plan to have it in the stadium.

"You know, we're not anticipating moving anything indoors. But we will make that call after Baccalaureate tonight if we need to announce anything. If it is light showers and just a passing shower, then we have 50,000 ponchos if we need to distribute them,” Lori Baker, program manager of commencement, said.

The school expects more than 40,000 people. Former President Jimmy Carter will be the speaker. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Commencement starts at 10.

