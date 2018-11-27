Randolph College, The Listening partner to bring Freedom School program to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A new program to help improve young students' reading ability is coming to Lynchburg.

The Freedom School will be the second of its kind in the commonwealth. The free six-week summer program will target 50 middle school students.

The Listening, a Hill City group, and Randolph College made their partnership official Tuesday.

The middle schoolers will be encouraged by staff members to read more than they're used to and to take books home.

"There's a lot of programs in Lynchburg for elementary schools. A lot of programs aiming at college and high school. We want to jump into.. middle school to kind of even the work there, so that when they start reading and start working on SOL (Standards of Learning) scores and start building towards higher education, we're with them every step of the way," Nicholas George, executive director of The Listening, said.

Organizers said they are in the hiring process to find staffers. Enrollment into the program starts in next spring.

