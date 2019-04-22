Randolph College using chickens to raise sustainability awareness

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Chickens are helping Randolph College in Lynchburg reach high ranks.



It’s all a part of the college's sustainability efforts.



The school is currently ranked as the ninth-greenest college in the nation, according to the Princeton Review.



School leaders held a mini-Earth Day festival, where students planted in the new pollinator garden, interacted with 7-week old chickens from the school’s organic garden and learned how to get involved with Lynchburg’s James River Association.

“It nice. It's things we would be doing otherwise. Getting the ranking is just an icing on the cake kind of thing,” Allison Brooks, sustainability coordinator for Randolph College, said.

To keep the celebration going, tomorrow, the dining hall will provide local, organic meals for students and staff.



