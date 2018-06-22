Rapper Rev. Run to kick off summer concert series in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Big names are lending their talents to making Lynchburg a better place to live.

Tomorrow night kicks off the "Cheers to the Weekend" summer concert series and this year features a fundraising effort.

Friday's headliner is Rev. Run from Run DMC. Billy Bob Thorton's band will play in August.

Portions of the money collected through tickets and donations goes to a local or national non-profit organization.

"Each week we're going to highlight a benefit a different nonprofit or charity. So this week is Rising Against Hunger and they're dedicated to ending hunger within our life time, all around the community and the world. And so we're going to be fundraising, we're going to have campaigns on our social media and online," Katie Brooke, public relations and marketing manager, said.

Tickers cost $10 for general admission. For more information go to cheerslynchburg.com

