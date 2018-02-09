Real-life heroes and movie stars speak at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. - They’re not just the heroes who stopped the terror attack in Paris, they’re also the movie stars playing themselves in a new film about their courageous acts.

That movie, "The 15:17 to Paris," hits movie theaters nationwide Friday, so this is a big morning for them to be on the Liberty University campus.

The Clint Eastwood film recounts how the three Americans, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler, were traveling on a train through Europe when the attack began.

They jumped into action to stop the attacker and protect their fellow passengers. Friday, they will be speaking at Liberty University‘s convocation, sharing the story behind their courageous response and their reaction to playing themselves in the movie.

Convocation starts at 10:30 a.m. for students on campus.



