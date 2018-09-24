Recent flooding closes Campbell County road until early November

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The flash flood threats are over for now, but Campbell County commuters will continue to see the effects of the area's recent heavy rainfall until early November.

According to VDOT officials, Route 695, also known as Johnson Creek Road, will be closed until November 9 due to recent flooding.

The road is closed from the intersection of Route 695 and Johnson Mountain Road to the intersection of Route 695 and Route 627, also known as Camping Spring Road.

VDOT officials say a detour is being put into place.

