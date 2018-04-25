Recent meeting unveils new traffic patterns for Graves Mill Road

BEDFORD, Va. - Bertha Arthur's home is the only house near the Graves Mill Road and Gristmill Drive intersection.

She's lived there almost 18 years and has seen it change from dirt to asphalt and the rise of commercial buildings.

"Who am I to hold back progress, OK? Since I'm the only house over here, it's time for me to get out Isn't it?" Arthur said.

Lynchburg, Bedford County and Region Works 2000 are looking to improve traffic from the start of Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg and to the end of it in Bedford County.

In a recent meeting, officials proposed to the public new road patterns.

"Well, what I don't want is a roundabout. I think Lynchburg has enough roundabouts now. Roundabouts is not a good thing for here," Arthur said.

Arthur won't have to worry about a roundabout. There are several ideas, including:

Adding a third lane, or creating two through lanes, and a dedicated left turn lane onto Gristmill Drive.

Adding a second right turn lane. And a diverging diamond interchange, similar to the one near the Valley View Mall in Roanoke.

Officials with Region Works 200 say the proposed interchange will cost more but it will use what's already there, including the bridge near the Lynchburg Expressway. It will extend its life without having to build new structures.

"Well if they're going to be building apartments and everything, I would think the diverging would be good," Arthur said.

The project will be paid for by Lynchburg city and Region Works 2000. At this point, the Local Government Council, City of Lynchburg, and VDOT have no opinions on specific recommendations.

If approved by Lynchburg City Council, the work could start this summer.

To read the proposals yourself click here:

http://gravesmillplan.com/#home

file:///C:/Users/REPORTER/Downloads/Graves%20Mill%20Road_Priority%20IIIB_03-14-18.PDF



