Rescue crews save young driver from flood waters on Route 460 bridge

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Swiftwater crews had to rescue a young driver from flood waters Thursday evening.

The driver was stuck on the Firefighter Carter Martin Memorial Bridge on Route 460, near the Campbell and Bedford county line.

Rescuers were able to get the driver to dry ground.

Swiftwater Members headed out to Rescue young driver, the incident took place on the Firefighter Carter Martin Memorial Bridge. The victim was safely removed to dry ground after a PFD was on. pic.twitter.com/XTfCVbU0tw — Bedford County SOC (@BCoFRSOC) August 3, 2018

Flood waters are often deeper than they look, and emergency personnel want people to remember, "Turn around, don't drown."

The bridge was named for a firefighter who was swept away by flood waters when a dam broke in 1995. He was trying to search vehicles that had been swept downstream.

