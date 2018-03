LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police have blocked off a road as they work to serve a high-risk warrant Wednesday night.

Dispatch said authorities responded to the call at 3:20 p.m.

Some people have been waiting since 5:30 p.m. to get to their homes on McVeigh Road.

A K-9 Unit is also at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.