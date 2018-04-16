Road closures, power outages in Lynchburg as cleanup begins

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police in Lynchburg have shut down Timberlake Road as Appalachian Power works to untangle power lines and restore electricity to the 10,000 people in the dark.

Monday is expected to be a day of cleanup in the Hill City, as families and businesses begin assessing the damage. Homes on Brooklawn Drive were hit the hardest, with roofs torn off, trees uprooted and carports completely crushed.

Terrell Brown says he’s waiting to hear back from his insurance company, after last night’s storm, which was unlike anything he says he’s ever seen before.

“My carport is gone, all four of my vehicles are pretty much gone,” he says. “Two trailers are gone. The storm picked one of them up and threw it from behind the garage all the way over here on the other side of the house.”

Even though a tree fell on one corner of his house, Brown says he considers himself lucky that his house is not a total loss and he is still able to live there.

Just blocks away, the Willis family was out for a bike ride to survey the damage. With Lynchburg and Campbell County schools closed because of the storm, Matthew says he’s using the damage left behind as a learning experience for his two young kids.

“Being able to come up here and see the deviation to all the businesses, it really gives you an idea of just how lucky you are when it skips over top of you,” says Willis.

As power line workers continue restoring electricity to the area, the estimated restoration time for the area along Timberlake Road is 11:30 pm.



