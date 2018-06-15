R.S. Payne students to put on 'Alice in Wonderland Jr.' play on Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Looking for some entertainment this weekend? Students in Lynchburg can help you with that.

R.S. Payne Elementary students are putting on a play called "Alice in Wonderland Jr."

For a week, the children and their teachers have been preparing for their big day on Saturday.

The teachers said the school hasn't had a summer camp theater camp in years.

They proposed the camp as a fundraiser, so all the money made from the show will help them buy equipment for future productions.

They hope to make the theater camp annual.

"The camp filled up immediately when we posted it. It took very little time for everyone to sign up. The children are working really hard. They're excited and there's a lot of energy," Lori Smith, third-grade Go Center teacher, said.

The first show starts at 11 a.m. and the second starts at 2:30 p.m. at R.S. Payne Elementary School, 1201 Floyd St, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Tickets are $5.

