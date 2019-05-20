Runners see suspicious man hiding in bushes, Lynchburg police investigating

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are working to determine the identity of the man two runners said they saw hiding in the bushes in Lynchburg Monday morning.

Police say two runners reported seeing the man between the 4100 and 4400 block of Boonsboro Road between 5 and 7 a.m.

Lynchburg Police Capt. Nick A. Léger said the department does not have a description of the man to release at the moment.

He couldn't comment on the nature of the suspicious activity.

Police advise runners to always go out with at least one other person, during daylight hours and in areas where there are other people.

If you are going to run alone, police say the best practice is to let someone know where you’ll be and around what time.



