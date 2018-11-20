Rustburg High students, staff evacuated to undisclosed site as bomb threat investigated

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Students and staff at Rustburg High School were safely evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

At 11:20 a.m., the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a bomb threat at Rustburg High School, and officers arrived at the school to initiate an investigation.

Campbell County Public Schools alerted parents that the school would be evacuated and requested that they not come to school at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating this matter, while continuing to clear the building and grounds.

“We appreciate the staff and their continued support during this process,” Capt. Mike Lawhorn said. “Swift action has been taken, and we will continue to follow that protocol to ensure the safety of all our students and faculty.”



