Rustburg woman wins $250,000 in Virginia Lottery

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Lisa Boyer was set for a relaxing night when a simple scratch changed everything.

The Rustburg woman was preparing to watch a movie with a bowl of ice cream when she decided to scratch the Money Mania ticket she bought.

Much to her surprise, her ticket was a top prize $250,000 winner.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said. “It was a real shocker!”

She bought her winning ticket at Rustburg Mini Mart, located at 462 Village Highway in Rustburg.

The $250,000 Money Mania game features prizes ranging from $20 to $250,000.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 367,200, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.

Boyer isthe fourth person to claim the game’s top prize, which means six more remain unclaimed.

