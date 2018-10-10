Samaritan's Purse sets up camp at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Kelly McCormick is a nurse from South Carolina.

He and several other nurses and doctors are contracted by Samaritan’s Purse, ready to respond for international relief at any time.

“In Iraq I was a triage officer so I was in charge of screening patients as they came in to the emergency field hospital,” McCormick said.

McCormick served in Iraq for a month, experiencing tough moments.

He told 10 News ISIS soldiers shot a little girl in the chest.

Her mother had to sacrifice her five other children to ISIS just to find help.

“We were able to save her but at the moment the mom handed that child to me, she said in Arabic, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ And that was a low point for me,” McCormick said.

For the first time, Samaritan’s Purse set up its emergency field hospital in the middle of a college campus, showing Liberty students firsthand what they do.

CEO of the organization, Franklin Graham, the son of late pastor Billy Graham said, “For us to be able to do our work we’ve got to have people.”

Graham wants the visit to give Liberty students exposure to the organization and consider it as an opportunity to serve like McCormick, a Liberty alum.

“Ten years from now, five years from now, I hope a lot of our doctors and nurses will be coming from LU,” Graham said.



