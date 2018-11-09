Santa to be in Lynchburg for breakfast Saturday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Christmas may be more than a month away, but Santa will be making an appearance in Lynchburg Saturday morning to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

Santa will be at the River Ridge Mall Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. to have breakfast with families.

Kids will also be able to decorate cookies in honor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree, and each kid will also receive a bell they can ring with Santa in honor of Red Kettle season, which also kicks off tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.