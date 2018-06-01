SBA offers disaster assistance to Virginia residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Virginia businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and tornadoes in the City of Lynchburg on April 15, 2018, can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Administrator Linda McMahon announced Friday.

Administrator McMahon made the loans available in response to a letter from Gov. Ralph Northam on

May 21, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. The declaration covers Lynchburg City and the adjacent counties of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell in Virginia.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Virginia with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said McMahon. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

SBA’s Customer Service Representatives will be available at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications.

The Center is located in the following community and is open as indicated:

Central Virginia Community College (CVCC)

Main Campus Amherst Building Rm: 2316

3506 Wards Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

Opening: Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday, June 3

Open: Monday, June 4 –Thursday, June 7

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closes: Friday, June 8 at 4 p.m.

“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets,” said SBA’s Virginia District Director Carl Knoblock.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Richard Morgan, acting center director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov.

Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is July 30, 2018. The deadline to return economic injury applications is March 4, 2019.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.