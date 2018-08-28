School division reminding drivers to stop for buses

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A warning for drivers now that students are back in class for the second straight day, a school bus crashed in our area.

The latest was around 8 a.m. in Wythe County Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office says a bus hit a tree and culvert, overturning on its side on Sheffy School road near Sheffy Elementary School. There were no children on board. The driver had minor injuries and was given a ticket for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

On Monday afternoon in Campbell County, a car and bus collided in the southbound lanes of Route 29. State police are investigating this crash. The bus was not a Campbell County School bus, but we're told a new bus being sold by a local bus company. Again, no students were on board and no one was hurt.

Campbell County Schools is taking new measures to make drivers stop. A new extended stop arm that goes out 3 feet rather than the standard 1 foot.

"I picked two routes where we had the most stop arm violations in hopes that extended stop arm with that extended viewing will deter motorist and have a better line of sight for that stopped school bus," Dr. Tim Hoden, director of operations for Campbell County Schools, said.

For now only one of the 100 buses have the new 3-foot stop arm. County School officials also say in the first three weeks of school the school division has had to issue six tickets through Virginia State Police.

