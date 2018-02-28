School leaders putting brakes on teens drinking, texting while driving

LYNCHBURG. Va. - School leaders are putting the brakes on teens drinking and texting while driving.

Juniors and seniors at Heritage High School in Lynchburg got hands-on experience Wednesday.

Simulators were brought in to give them the real world feel of driving under the influence and using their phones behind the wheel.

Organizers of the "Save a Life" event say distracted driving is the No. 1 killer of teens in the U.S. Students say the simulations teach a valuable lesson and will help them make smarter decisions before putting the key in the ignition.

"Just because you think you have enough experience does not mean that you do. because something can happen in a split second," Mickaela Cash, a junior, said.

"If they're with friends and family they'll remember what they learned here today and pass along the information with whoever they're with. Or if they're driving themselves they'll remember what was discussed here," Stacy Preston, instructor assistant at Heritage High, said.

This is the second straight year of the "Save a Life" Simulation, made possible by a $3,800 grant. School leaders hope to do it again next year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.