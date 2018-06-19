School resource officer train for active shooter situations

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Tragedy struck on Sept. 27, 2006, when a gunman entered Platte Canyon High School in Colorado. He held seven girls hostage, then shot and killed Emily Keyes. Her last text message to her parents said, "I love you guys."

"We didn't know precisely where she was at that time, but ultimately, the gunman shot and killed my daughter Emily before bringing the weapon to himself,” said John-Michael Keyes, executive director of ILoveUGuys Foundation.

In honor of his daughter, Keyes formed the “ILoveUGuys" Foundation to help schools across the country handle a crisis.

"We realized there was another void and that was in reunification planning. How do we bring students and parents back together after any type of incident?” Keyes asked.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies and school officials took part in a training on Tuesday, learning to create certain roles for staff member during a school shooting

"We've learned that sometimes, instead of just hiding in a classroom, you have to be ready to defend yourself and teachers have to be ready to defend their students. And students may need to defend themselves in a situation and that's new. We haven't always thought that,” said Dr. Mark Church, superintendent of Franklin Co. Public Schools.

Church also said this school year, they'll consider creating pre-made packages for parents informing them of their school safety procedures.

"When you have a nice pre-made package, a paper, that could tell, 'These are the things we're doing,' and also some videos that we can share with our teachers and administrators, it just makes the training easier,” Church said.



