Search underway for missing 96-year-old Amherst County woman with Alzheimer's

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 96-year-old woman.

Dorothy Reynolds, who has Alzheimer's disease, was reported missing at 9:07 a.m. Thursday.

The 96-year-old was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home on Rothwood Road near the intersection of Essex Court, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing white and blue leopard print pajama pants.

In addition to Alzheimer’s, Reynolds has a heart condition.

It is believed that she may have walked away from her home.

She usually walks with a cane; however, it was left at her residence.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 434-946-9300.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.