FOREST, Va. - Seniors can take advantage of a free health fair on Friday.

It's from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center on Rustic Village Road in Forest, Virginia. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation teamed up with the University of Lynchburg to make this event happen.

There will be free health screenings, as well as cooking, fitness, and wellness demonstrations.

Participants will also be invited to join a free 6-week fitness plan that includes education and exercise, with pre- and post-assessments to gauge success.

Advance registration is appreciated.

