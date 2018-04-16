Seven hurt after severe storms move through Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - People in Amherst County continue to clean up after Sunday’s storms. The storms destroyed homes in the community of Elon and left at least seven people hurt.

Gary Roakes, public safety director for Amherst County, said people started calling 911 at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to report a possible tornado.

“All responded to the area and started doing damage assessments as far as what we could see last night,” Roakes said.

The National Weather Service is still investigating if a tornado touched down in the Elon area.

Roakes said the people who were hurt suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency and disaster response teams from across the region and state are in Amherst County to help with the recovery efforts, including teams that are assessing which homes can be saved.

“Appomattox County and Nelson County and Amherst County building officials are going through those areas house-by-house to see which ones are condemned, which ones are salvageable, and they’re working that area right now,” Roakes said.

Roakes asked that people who don’t live in the area refrain from driving through just to see what’s going on. He said that can hamper the clean-up efforts.

He also shared that people who’d like to help the victims can make donations to Gleaning for the World, which will be collecting donations this week.

The storm took out part of David Neighbors’ home and left him trapped inside.

“I was right inside the door right there and I just dropped back down behind the sofa and everything just started falling in on me,” Neighbors said.

He said the wind sucked everything in and sent glass flying everywhere. He escaped with a few cuts and bruises.

“I’m lucky. I’m just lucky,” Neighbors said.

Neighbors hopes that insurance will cover much of the repair costs.

