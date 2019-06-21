Seven new Lynchburg police officers sworn in

LYNCHBURG, Va. - There are now seven new officers who have made it their mission to protect the Hill City.

Lynchburg held its swearing-in ceremony Friday afternoon.

The city's police chief, Ryan Zuidema, said being an officer is all about building trust in the community.

It's something he wants them to learn from day one.

"Our goal is to ensure that the folks that we ultimately hire are the brightest, most intelligent, and have the highest level of integrity, and ultimately who the community is going to trust," said Zuidema.

The department says it's still looking for more officers! Click here if you're interested in learning more about a career in law enforcement.

