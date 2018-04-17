Several businesses affected by severe storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A storm ripped a path up and down Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, causing thousands of dollars' worth of damages to the 15 to 20 business there.

One of the buildings that is part of the business Valley Structures ended up in the middle of the street.

Cathie Duval, who has worked there for 15 years, said the high winds caused an estimated $55,000 worth of damage.

"Wow, you don't see things like this happen in Lynchburg and never think it will happen to you. We just don't get tornados,” Duval said.

The verdict on what exactly caused the damage is still up in the air.

"We are pretty sure it was a tornado before we came out here, but we do want to confirm that so we are looking at how things were blown and were they blown in the opposite direction of the storm or sideways,” said science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Blacksburg Steve Keighton.

“So, if we see a lot of damage blown in different directions, that's an indication it was a tornado,” said Keighton.

Next door to Valley Structures, a carport landed just a few inches from the entrance of Overby Dentistry.

“I'm just kind of shocked to have this huge piece of building sitting right in front of the office there,” said owner Tim Overby. “I’m just glad we didn't have as much damage as others.”

Overby said he is fortunate to have people in the community to help him at this time.



