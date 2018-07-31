Several cars damaged in Campbell County shooting, one man taken to hospital

CAMPBELL CO. Va. - Ahmed Abdelnabi now has to drive a rental after he and his mother woke up to their car windows and tail lights broken early Tuesday morning.

"I thought I was dreaming. Honestly, I was like, 'What the heck?' 'Cause this neighborhood is, like, so safe it's boring,” Abdelnabi said.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said around 2 a.m, they got a call for shots fired at the Braxton Park Townhomes. I spoke with a 14-year-old resident, who wanted to be anonymous, heard what happened.

"I heard about four loud bangs, which were gun shots, and then I heard tires screech and then four other bangs, which I assumed were gunshots at (the) time, which turned out to be him slamming into our cars,” Hunter said.

When police arrived, they found shell casings, broken glass and several damaged cars, but the suspect's and victim's cars were no longer there. Then, a few minutes later, deputies got another call for a man who had been shot. Logan Miller and his friend who live on Oakdale Circle were playing an online video game when he says they both heard gunshots.

“He was, like, 'Logan, Logan, Logan. I heard a gunshot or something. I don't know what's going on.' And then (I said) I heard one too. So got up and looked out the front door but I didn't see anything,” Miller said.

Tire marks can be seen across the front lawn of a home where neighbors said the victim stopped his car.

Neighbors were all shocked to learn the victim may have driven five minutes from Braxton Park to Oakdale Circle before parking his car and knocking on a door asking for help.

"I mean this isn't something like where we have, like, activities going on all the time. I think this was... kind of a freak accident almost. I don't imagine this happening again. This neighborhood is really nice and there's good people around here,” Hunter said.

The sheriff's office received word that the suspects may have been driving in a white pickup truck, the unknown make and model of which is unknown. There was also evidence at the scene that the truck may have front-end damage and possibly other body damage.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 888-798-5900.



