Several injured after a shooting at a party in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department responded to a large party and loud music on the 1400 block of Augusta Street at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.

A crowd had gathered in the street and later multiple shots were fired from the crowd.

Medics arrived on the scene and took an adult victim with a single gunshot wound to a hospital. Two other adult victims arrived at the hospital. One suffered a single gunshot wound and another with a head injury. All three victims' injuries are non-life threatening.

Two cars were also hit by gunfire.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective T. Barley at 434-455-6162.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.