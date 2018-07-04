Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing Madison Heights woman

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing Madison Heights woman as there is concern for her well-being.

Rebecca Maddox, 29, has not been seen by family since June 28 and has medical conditions that need regular treatment, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She was recently reported missing when she failed to show up for a medical appointment.

Maddox was last seen driving a teal 2010 Toyota Sienna van.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no foul play suspected at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Maddox's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.

