CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help investigating a recent break-in and larceny.

The Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest after an incident on Pine Acres Drive, Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the subject, is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574; Investigator Stuart Herndon at 434-332-9580 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.