Sheriff's Office seeks possible witnesses after armed robbery in Madison Heights bank parking lot

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help investigating an armed robbery that happened last week.

On April 12, at about 1:45 a.m., an armed robbery happened in the parking lot of the BB&T Bank in Madison Heights, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Six days later, the Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating two people it believes are possible witnesses to the crime, Arthur Mack Tucker and Shonta Aennette Wollfork.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Jones at 946-9373, opt.2.

