LYNCHBURG, Va. - Some Lynchburg residents will need to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it.

Crews are repairing a water main on Breezewood Drive and have put the following addresses on a boil water notice:

- 100 and 104 Hartless Lane

- 220, 291, 310, 314, 316, 320, 324, 331, 332 Breezewood Drive

Use either boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or making ice until further notice.

City officials expect that the problem will be resolved within the next two days. They will flush the water system and collect water samples before they make the call.

