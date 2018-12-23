Some to receive treated drinking water after water line breaks in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Residents whose water is treated by the College Hill Water Treatment Plant will receive treated drinking water from the James River due to a break in the raw water line from the Pedlar Reservoir, city officials said Sunday.

Residents should not experience any interruption in water service during the process.

Officials said they would notify the public when the water line is repaired and all areas are receiving treated water from the Pedlar Reservoir again.

Click here to find out if you’re affected by the water change.

