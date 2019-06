© Brandpoint

LYNCHBURG, Va. - There's at least one lawn mower thief on the loose.

That's what the Lynchburg Police Department is telling citizens. This month and last, police have taken several reports of lawn mowers being stolen. Many of them were taken from locked sheds.

Both push mowers and ride-on mowers were taken.

If you bought a lawn mower recently from a private seller, police are asking you to call them at 434-455-6174.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.